ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Salon Owner Steve Hightower opened for business Friday with every precaution he could think of.
He spaced out his client schedule, only had five staff members working and equipped each station with cleaning products. Everyone was required to wear a mask as they entered the front door.
"It actually has been going so smooth," Hightower told CBS46. "We have kept the clients spaced way apart. They are loving that."
Normally offering full service salon and spa treatments, the Steve Hightower Hair Salon and Day Spa scaled things back for safety.
"Today we are offering all full services on hair services colors, cuts everything like that," Hightower said.
There was a nail technician doing manicures and pedicures, an aesthetician is doing lashes with masks and towels on the clients' faces, and everyone was situated in a different rooms.
"I tried to do myself at home and I kind of messed it up. So, I was really happy when I heard that the salon would be opening," said Katie Roach who stood with a KN95 mask and a cape in the salon.
"I feel a lot safer here than I would at the grocery store or Target because you know, it’s not crowded and they are being safe," she said adding that she would not be comfortable going into a gym at this time.
Still, there have been mixed emotions about the reopening of these types of businesses so soon.
"If I don’t come back to work I will be homeless in two months," said aesthitician Tamara Townsend.
She said she's struggled after being denied unemployment. She's coming back grateful to have a job, but says she is concerned that service industry workers--many without health insurance-- are being thrust into the public first.
"I do like my clients and I am happy to be back with my clients, but I am not happy with the way our state chose to implement our return to work," Tonwsend said. "They should have had people who are working from home or people who do not have to work with the public return first and slowly brought back service industry workers."
Townsend said she firmly believes that service industry and beauty workers are being asked to return to work so that the state will not have to pay them unemployment.
Hightower acknowledged that not all stylists will be able to afford to take the measure's he's taken. He recommends stylists who can start with a single client and continue to stock up on cleaning supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.