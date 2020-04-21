ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just minutes after Governor Brian Kemp announced that beauty and barber shops, nail salons and tattoo shops can all open Friday, cosmetologist Aisha Amos told CBS46 she was stunned.
“I find it very ridiculous that the cosmetology industry is one of the first being asked to open in Georgia,” Amos said. “I find it ridiculous that the governor is opening the state back up on Friday for starters,” Amos added.
She operates out of a single-suite hair studio, but does not believe that practicing cosmetology is safe during the pandemic, especially considering it's nearly impossible to work on clients from six feet away.
“I lease a one-seat suite so I’ve always been one seat per [client], but who’s to say that that client is not the one that’s going to infect me,” Amos questioned. “I can’t go into this Kroger right now and pick up bleach, so how am I to clean and disinfect and sanitize after each client?”
Longtime hairstylist Regina Hirschell, however, couldn't be more excited to get back to business in the Salon Lofts in Buckhead.
“I have one client per hour,” Hirschell told CBS46. “My schedule is already full Friday and Saturday.”
She says she has been purchasing cleaning products that she plans to bring from her home to her salon suite.
“I’m in a small space, so it’s not going to take a lot of cleaning products, but I have alcohol. I have bleach. I have Lysol,” Hirschell said.
Tuesday night, Governor Brian Kemp released guidelines for salons and barber shops to practice more safely. He asks salon owners to conduct temperature checks, wear personal protective gear, to ask screening questions, to disinfect the space, limit people in the salon and remove magazines from the reception area.
She says she has purchased a touchless forehead thermometer and will make customers wear masks and gloves.
“I also informed them that I would keep it clean after each client that comes through and they were happy,” the longtime stylist explained.
Hirschell says styling hair isn’t just about the money, she says it’s therapeutic for her. She thinks the Governor’s timing is not premature.
Next door, Lil Dyer Cobbs, owner of the Seraphim Skin Care spa, says she's still on the fence about it all.
“They [clients] can’t certainly wear a mask during a facial, that’s why we haven’t made the decision yet on whether or not to open Friday,” Cobbs told CBS46. “We are taking the online courses from CDC on how to do it properly. Glove up, mask up, we may get the whole suit,” Cobbs said.
Hirschell told CBS46 that she has been social distancing on errands and does not have a fear of opening.
“I think it’s not for every stylist,” Hirschell said adding that people should make the best choice for their own environment. “The ones that are hesitant, go with your first mind.”
Amos said that she wishes everyone would realize that no one is making money at the time and that everyone would put safety first.
“If all the medical professionals are saying no that’s a bad idea, and you’re going to see a lot of backlash from it. I think we should give it a little more time,” Amos said.
Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched the “Strength in Beauty Fund” to help bring in money for stylists and to promote staying home during the pandemic. She donated $10,000 to the fund out of her campaign account. The fund can be found at the city’s coronavirus relief site.
