ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Up to two inches of snow is expected overnight into Tuesday morning for parts of Northern Georgia, and as a precaution, the Salvation Army will open its doors to those in need.
The Cold Weather Program operates from January to March on days when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Those who need shelter can go the Salvation Army's Red Shield Services located at 469 Marietta Street. Door open from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The shelter is prepared to take in up to 50 additional people in need.
"In these extremely cold temperatures, frostbite can set in in as little as 30 minutes," said Kevin Hall, who oversees the Cold Weather Program. "We will do everything we can to make sure those who have nowhere else to stay will be warm at The Salvation Army."
Those who will need shelter can call Red Shield Services at 404-486-2718 beginning at 5 p.m.
