The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta is hiring 300 seasonal kettle bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign, which runs Nov. 21 through Christmas Eve.
Bell ringers collect donations beside Salvation Army red kettles outside a number of retail locations, including Walmart, Kroger, Belk, Hobby Lobby, and other locations across 13 Georgia counties.
Various shifts are available at all eight Salvation Army locations throughout metro Atlanta. Starting pay is $8 per hour.
To apply, find your nearest Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyatlanta.org or call 404-486-2900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.