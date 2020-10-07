ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- From help with virtual learning to providing food for those in need, the Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta has been busy.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, really in March for example the South Asian Lantern just in the Metro Atlanta area have distributed almost a half million pounds of food,” said Major Bob Parker, Salvation Army area director.
And the demand for their assistance doesn’t stop there.
“There is going to get even more of a need when we start seeing eviction notices coming in and the utility payments required for those that may be on hold now” added Parker.
But as the need for help increases, the organization anticipates a decline in donations to their Red Kettle campaign.
“There’s a chance we will have less locations out and potentially less shoppers out passing those kettles to make contributions,” added Parker.
As a result the Salvation Army started their annual Red Kettle campaign much earlier than previous years. They are also allowing people to use Apple and Google pay or even donate to virtual kettles from their website.
