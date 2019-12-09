TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Volunteers at The Salvation Army warehouse worked to sort toys and other gifts for the organization’s Angel Tree program on Monday.
The program provides gifts for metro Atlanta’s under-served families. The donations were sorted and put into huge bags for the families. CBS46 employees collected toys for the program which went to deserving families.
The Angel Tree program is one of the Salvation Army’s highest profile Christmas efforts. According to the organization’s website, Angel Tree was created by The Salvation Army in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White when they worked with a Lynchburg, Va. shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmas time.
This year, The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta has a goal of registering at least 10,000 children and seniors for its Angel Tree program. Organizers said anyone can further the efforts of the Salvation Army by donating at the red kettles around metro Atlanta.
