ATLANTA (CBS46) — Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta is still looking for gifts for about 700 of its "angels."
So far, people have donated items for at least 4,000 children.
There is still time to adopt an angel for the holiday season. You have until Dec. 13 to drop off donations at Perimeter Mall. Other locations are accepting donations through Dec. 3.
