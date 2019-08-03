MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) -- As more and more students gear up for the upcoming school year - the salvation army and Walmart have teamed up to help out with last minute school supply needs.
For high school teacher, Rosanette Kirby, giving back comes first nature.
That's why she chose to volunteer at Saturday's stuff the bus campaign to help both her students and other kids in need.
"I enjoy helping the community and giving back. She continues, I know the need for supplies is very important - we as teachers struggle every time trying to get supplies and even buy out of our own pocket."
Throughout the day, people received a list of much needed supplies and once they were purchased, they could drop off their donations at the salvation army collection bins at the front of each store.
Once the generous campaign ends, the salvation army plans to organize and distribute the supplies to the children in need - both in and around the community.
Major Monica nickum came out on behalf of the salvation army.
She says, "there is a stigma attached to children that don’t have the supplies they need - they stand out from the other children and it can make them feel very insecure. We want to make sure every child has exactly what they need - so that they don’t have to worry about anything else other than learning."
If you weren’t able to make Saturdays stuff the bus, you can still donate through salvation army at www.salvationarmyatlanta.org
