ATLANTA (CBS46) -- CBS46 traveled to Gwinnett County this week where a Japanese hibachi and sushi restaurant received one of the lowest health scores ever.
Samurai Blue on Riverside Parkway in Lawrenceville failed with only 35-points and a ‘U’ for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, raw seafood was stored above ready-to-eat foods and an employee touched raw salmon with gloves and then prepared other food with the same gloves.
CBS46 dropped by the restaurant and asked for a manager, but no one seemed to know anything about the health violations and what’s being done to correct them.
“I didn’t work at the time. I’m new,” An employee said.
“I have no idea,” Another employee said.
And just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, we noticed that management posted the wrong health score in the restaurant.
“I just work here; I don’t know anything. Sorry about that,” An employee said.
There were several good health scores around metro Atlanta this week. In Douglas County, Taco Mac on Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville scored 90-points. In Cobb County, Canoe on Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta picked up a 93 and in DeKalb County, The Po’Boy Shop on Clairmont Road in Decatur earned 96-points.
And in Cobb County, Kiosco on Powder Springs Street on the Marietta Square received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve scored 3 in a row. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. Kiosco is a small quaint restaurant and serves some of the best home cooking Colombian food in town. It’s absolutely delicious. They’ve been around for 16-years and are family owned and operated. The food is so good it’s almost like your grandma made the dishes. You can start with the empanada trio; they have a half-roasted chicken with vegetables and one of their popular dishes is the Bandeja paisa. To finish it off you should try their homemade Sangria. Boy that’s good!
