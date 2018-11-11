Grayson, Ga (CBS46) Gwinnett County firefighters worked quickly to put out a fire at Word Aflame Tabernacle Church early Sunday morning.
Crews arrived at 8:17 a.m. where they found the sanctuary in flames. According to firefighters, considerable damage was caused to the interior. No one was at the church at the time of the fire.
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.