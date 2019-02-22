FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Several Sandtown Middle School students are facing disciplinary action following an incident that sickened dozens of kids.
Authorities told CBS46 the five students were responsible for sharing Valentine's Day treats that were tainted with THC, a chemical compound of cannabis/marijuana.
Punishment for this incident fall under "Tier IV: Serious Acts of Misconduct" of the Fulton County Schools Student Code of Conduct
"“Tier IV carries the highest level of consequences for acts of misconduct considered the most serious,” said Cliff Jones, chief academic officer for Fulton County Schools. “These acts may be grounds for expulsion and automatically result in a mandatory 10-day suspension with consideration for a recommendation for long-term suspension, expulsion and/or assignment to an alternative education program.”
The names of the students will not be released by the officials with the school district due to protections under the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. At this time criminal charges have not been filed.
“It is possible that not all students who were transported ingested illegal substances,” said Jones, citing that only four of the 28 students were kept overnight for observation. “But when any child reports feeling ill, our clinic staff evaluates them and trusts the opinions of other medical personnel, such EMS responders, to determine whether to transport a student to the hospital for further assessment.”
Friday, the GBI Crime Lab completed testing on the remaining food products submitted by the Fulton County Schools Police Department. The results revealed that no additional controlled substances were detected in any other food products. In summary, a total of 46 items were tested.
