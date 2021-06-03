ATLANTA (CBS46) — Jabari Smith, a senior at Sandy Creek High School, has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Parker, who has committed to play college basketball at Auburn University, has also been named one of three finalists for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.
The other two national finalists are Chet Holmgren, a senior center from Minneapolis who has committed to Gonzaga, and Donovan Clingan, a junior center from Bristol, Conn. who is currently listed as the No. 44 recruit in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.com.
The 6'10", 210-pound forward averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks per game this past season, leading the Sandy Creek Patriots to the AAA state championship game.
Smith was named a McDonald's All-American and one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith High School Trophy. He is currently ranked as the nation's No. 5 recruit in the class of 2021 by ESPN.com.
