ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you were looking for a back to school video advertising fresh pencils, unused notebooks and new backpacks, this heartbreaking PSA from Sandy Hook Promise is sure to change your perspective about gun violence. The video uses every day school supplies as preventative tools to keep children safe if under the threat of a school shooter or other violent acts.
Founded by the parents of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims almost seven years after the tragedy, the anti-violence non-profit organization is giving parents and students the tools they need to feel safe while at school. Sandy Hook Promise believes that school shootings are not inevitable, but they are preventable. Their programming seeks to “protect children from school shootings, violence and other harmful acts.”
Sandy Hook Promise says that in 4 out of 5 school shootings, at least one other person had knowledge of the attacker's plan but failed to report it. Knowing the warning signs of an active school shooter or other forms of violence and how to intervene can save the lives of all students and teachers.
Sandy Hook Promise asks you to help them expand their lifesaving work and take action. Parents, students and teachers can find a guide online to know the warning signs of violence to prepare them for any incident. Sandy Hook Promise is also taking donations online to support the work they’re doing.
Find more information at https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/.
