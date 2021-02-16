Over a 150 small businesses in Sandy Springs will receive financial aid as part of the city’s COVID-19 relief program.
The city's Small Business Relief Assistance Program will aid businesses with 99 or fewer employees.
“Our small businesses are the heart of our community and economy. This relief program is an investment to help ensure our local business owners have the resources they need to keep going,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.
The city received 182 applications, 160 of which were businesses eligible for funding, with a total payout just over $1.6M.
City officials reported that companies not located in Sandy Springs, those publicly traded, partially owned by a hedge fund, or a corporate-owned franchise were not eligible.
For more information about the City of Sandy Springs, please visit us online at www.sandyspringsga.gov, or call the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600.
