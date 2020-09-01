FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Heritage Building in Sandy Springs will serve as a polling location for the November 2020 general elections and subsequent runoff elections.
Sandy Springs City Council approved a resolution allowing the space to be used by the Fulton County Board of Registration and Election on Monday. The building is located at 6110 Blue Stone Road.
"The additional polling site is expected to be used to improve the voter experience in precinct SS07A/B/C. Due to the coronavirus, several traditional polling sites may not be available to use for this election," said a city spokesperson.
Use of Heritage Building will come at no cost to the board.
Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections will have access to the building on the following dates:
- November 2-4, 2020 for the General Election | Special Election
- November 30 – December 2, 2020 – General Election | Special Runoff
- January 4 – 6, 2021 – General Election Runoff for Federal Offices
Residents can check the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website for polling locations.
Early Voting for the September 29, 2020 Special Election starts Tuesday, September 8 in Fulton County. Residents will cast their ballots to fill the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat left vacant by the death of Congressman John Lewis.
Early voting hours for Sept. 8 - 25: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, September 19: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
