SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus pandemic has hit close to home for students, families and staff at the Mount Vernon School in Sandy Springs. One of their own lost his battle with the virus Tuesday.
Ron Hill, a popular teacher and coach, was 63 years old.
Flags are flying at half-staff to honor the Army veteran, father and grandfather who coached several sports over the years, including football, track, and girls basketball.
Family members said Hill first became ill March 12th. He thought it was his asthma acting up, they said. Days later, Hill was admitted to a hospital where he kept in isolation. He was diagnosed with pneumonia before eventually getting a positive test result for COVID-19.
Hill’s loved ones had to say their goodbyes through a glass door.
School leaders are remembering Coach Hill as a man who cared deeply for Mount Vernon students and his colleagues, always empathizing with them yet challenging them to be better.
Head of School Dr. Brett Jacobsen released the following statement:
Ron Hill was a long-time, beloved teacher and coach at The Mount Vernon School. His passing is an incredible loss for our community, impacting so many of us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to this grieving family as well as the entire Mount Vernon community mourning this loss. Out of respect for the privacy of Coach Hill and his family, we will not be getting into further detail.
The safety and well-being of all in our community are our first priority. Last week, we communicated with our School families and employees regarding details of possible exposure to COVID-19. Since our last day of school on campus on March 6, we have encouraged everyone in our community to monitor themselves and their children and to follow the guidelines of the CDC and seek medical attention if anyone develops symptoms of illness. We pray for a swift recovery for all affected by this virus and are grateful for the strength and resilience of our community during this difficult time.
On an online memorial wall, one woman wrote, “Coach Hill was a light on a hill, literally, so his name was befitting.”
One of his athletes wrote, “I remember every middle school track practice where Coach Hill would run us still we were exhausted. What I would give to be exhausted on the track with him again.”
Another wrote, “Heaven sure did gain a heck of an angel today. Rest easy, Coach. You will NEVER be forgotten by your Mustangs.”
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
