Help is on the way for small businesses in the City of Sandy Springs.
Starting December 9th, businesses with 99 or fewer employees experiencing a loss of revenue due to the pandemic, can apply for financial assistance through the City of Sandy Springs Small Business Relief Assistance Program.
Business owners must submit a completed application through this online portal to apply for assistance. Funding will be available the following tiers:
- Sole proprietor or independent contractor: up to $5000
- One employee: up to $5,000
- Two to 10 employees: up to $10,000
- 11 to 99 employees: up to $15,000
All businesses must have their principal location within Sandy Springs city limits, have operated a minimum of one year prior to March 1, 2020 and show a reduction in sales and revenue due to the pandemic. Publicly traded companies and corporate-owned franchises are not eligible for the program.
Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and will be paid out as a reimbursement after all contract requirements are met. Funds must be used within one year following the date of the award disbursement.
The portal opens December 9 at 8 a.m. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on December 31. Program details are posted here.
