ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Jan. 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the deaths of six million Jews and millions of others who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
A local descendant of a Holocaust survivor wants to make sure people have tangible reminders and never forget.
"She lost everything that was precious to her and how can that not affect who you are in life,” Sandy Springs resident Allie Allen recalls when remembering her grandmother. The Holocaust hits home every day for her family. Many Allen’s ancestors were sent to concentration camps and killed, but her grandmother survived, chronicling her journey in letters.
"It's very heartbreaking and it is just a real life story that people can really learn from," Allen told CBS46. Her family donated her grandmother’s personal letters to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, so visitors can put a name and backstory to the tragedy, and never forget the 6 million lives lost.
Allen says "when you think about the number of people who were lost and they would have married and had children, it's just impossible to estimate the damage done."
Robert Tanen, Southeast Director for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says, "Holocaust denial and distortion is one of the primary sources of antisemitism today." Tanen says it’s important to remember the Holocaust because the rise in antisemitism in our country and around the world, is just the tip of the iceberg.
"Words matter and that's where it all starts, the Holocaust did not start with gas chambers, frankly that was the end, it didn't start with shootings, it started with words,” Tanen says.
