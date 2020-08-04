SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Sandy Springs Police Department is helping a Georgia police precinct keep it's community safe with the addition of a K-9 equipped cruiser.
The City of Ashburn K-9 unit will be the new owner of the donated 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe. This will be the first K-9 equipped vehicle for the department.
“Creating safer communities is not limited by geographic boundaries. We work in collaboration with agencies across the state. In this case, our agency was able to provide Ashburn with a much-needed tool to support their K-9 unit,” said Sandy Springs Police Chief Ken DeSimone.
Without the donation, the agency would be forced to continue responding to scenes, and then having the K-9 officer transported to the scene.
The K-9 vehicle has an estimated auction value of $2,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.