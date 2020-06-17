SANDY SPRINGS (CBS46)—The city of Sandy Springs is asking elected leaders in Georgia’s General Assembly to pass a statewide Hate Crime law.
According to a press release, the city passed a resolution at its Tuesday night council meeting.
Georgia is one of only a few states without such a measure.
Sandy Springs enacted its own Hate Crime Ordinance in July 2019.
“We want to be clear that crimes precipitated by hate and intolerance are not acceptable in our community. These acts are not only harmful to the individuals in which they are directed, but also to the very values which are pillars of our community. Embracing the diversity that exists and working as one community will make us a stronger, more vibrant and a better community,” said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.
The resolution also stated the city of Sandy Springs is inclusive of all, irrespective of (and without limitation of) race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or physical or mental disability.
Since enacted, the city has not been presented with a case that would enact the City’s Hate Crimes Ordinance.
