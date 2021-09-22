ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Sandy Springs Fire Department will host a series of “Educate and Vaccinate” community events over the next three months to answer questions and share information on COVID-19 and fire safety, according to a press release .
The Sandy Springs Police Department will join SSFD at the events and will be cooking hot dogs, offering educational safety materials and free COVID-19 vaccines. The events will be family-friendly, with fire prevention items and information for children available as well.
The events are scheduled to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
· Highland Park (100 Highland Park Trail) and Lake Placid Apartments (5801 Kingsport Drive); Oct. 2
· ARIUM Morgan Falls Apartments (8085 Adair Lane); Oct. 16
· Edgewater at Sandy Springs Apartments (7600 Roswell Road); Nov. 20
For information about the City of Sandy Springs, please visit www.sandyspringsga.gov, or call the Citizen Response Center at 770-730-5600. Follow breaking news and traffic alerts on Twitter and community news on Facebook.
