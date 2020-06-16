FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The removal of an extra 'r' in a Sandy Springs street name is part of City Council's efforts to promote a more inclusive community for all.
During a Tuesday council meeting a resolution was passed to rename Lake Forrest Drive and Forrest Lake Drive. Though the change is not major, it makes all the difference to the community and city officials.
“We are a city that is inclusive of all individuals and one that does not tolerate hate and racism," said Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul.
The spelling of Forrest with the additional 'r' is believed to have potential ties to Nathan Bedford Forrest, a general in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.
"While one can appreciate the general’s acumen as a military leader, the name also connotes an association with a group that fostered racism,” added Mayor Paul.
To rename a road, the City must hold a public hearing, advertise at least 25 days in advance, and provide written notice to all impacted property owners.
The public hearing for the name change is expected to occur at the July 21, 2020 meeting of the City Council.
