The City Spring Amphitheatre in Sandy Springs will be rocking like it’s 2019 come April 30.
The Sandy Springs council is voting to have the annual City Green Concert without any CDC recommendations.
“Once you open the gates you’re at the mercy of the crowds that show up, but I believe we’ve come so far it’s time to let people start living again,” said Chris Burnett, the District 3 Councilmember.
Any venue in the state will be allowed to do the same starting April 8 as restrictions are lifted.
“And from now on our message is clear, Georgia is open for business,” said Governor Brian Kemp in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
The city's decision is happening at the same time as the Fulton County Health Director is sending a warning surrounding the COVID-19 variants.
“We aren’t really seeing as much of a falloff in deaths," said Fulton County Board of Health Director, Dr. Lynn Paxton.
"What is concerning is that in general is that most of these mutations have been shown to be more transmissible than the regular COVID that we were dealing with. In some cases they seem to be associated with a higher morbidity, the risk of dying with them is some what elevated," she added.
According to the CDC, the variant found in the U.K. is now the most common form of COVID in the U.S.
Health officials are saying more people need to be vaccinated for a truly safe return to normal.
“Our lives are being made very complicated by the fact that many states including our own are already opening up, wide, and you walk around seeing people not wearing mask and not social distancing, and makes people like me, public health professionals extremely nervous,” said Dr. Paxton.
“In some cases they seem to be associated with a higher morbidity, the risk of dying is somewhat elevated with them, this might be the fact that the death rate is not falling might be due to the covid variants that are out there,” Paxton added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.