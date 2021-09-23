SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The Sandy Springs Police Department arrested a man following an armed robbery of a local gas station where the clerk was shot by the assailant.
On Sept. 21 just after 11 p.m., Sandy Springs Police officers responded to a Texaco gas station on Roswell Road after receiving a 911 call from a customer who witnessed the robbery and shooting. As officers arrived to the store, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and immediately started rendering first aid until the arrival of medical services.
Officers and detectives immediately started processing the scene, reviewing evidence, and interviewing witnesses. Although this investigation is very active and in the early stages, detectives were able to determine that this was the result of an armed robbery attempt and that it involved one gunman suspect.
Within a few hours into the investigation, Sandy Springs detectives were able to identify the suspect and immediately put together an operation to apprehend him. After obtaining arrest and search warrants, several SSPD Specialized Units along with North-Metro SWAT located and arrested the suspect at his Sandy Springs residence without further incident.
The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Gabriyel M. Ealy of Sandy Springs. He has been charged with the following:
· Aggravated Battery
· Aggravated Assault
· Robbery
· Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Felony
The suspect has been transported to the Fulton County Jail on the above charges.
This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Sandy Springs Police Detective Burson at MBurson@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by calling 770-551-2570
