A Fulton County judge has denied bond to man accused of killing a nine-month-old child.
Dehaven Johnson, 28, will remain in the Fulton County jail charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to children and murder. The Sandy Springs police arrested Johnson after an autopsy revealed that the child suffered severe injuries that resulted in his death.
Police began the investigation March 31 after a medical call that a child was unresponsive at an apartment on Willow Heights Drive in Sandy Springs. The child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to Sandy Springs police press release.
Johnson was babysitting the infant at the time of the incident. Due to the victim’s age, police will not release his identity.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sandy Springs Police at 770-551-6900.
