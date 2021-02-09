Five suspects are behind bars after they sent Sandy Springs Police on a wild chase in luxury stolen car.
Investigators believe the men were behind a rash of auto-crimes across the community.
Atif Hereford, Demarquez Hall, and Darnell Presley, each are 23 years old, along with 21-year-old Jariquez Hall and 17-year-old Horace Parks face charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude, obstruction, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, police said.
It all comes after a chase near Brandon Mill Road and Dalrymple Road where a patrolling officer spotted a stolen car around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police dash camera footage showed the officer attempt to pull the car over; however, the driver instead turned the car around, sped off headed towards police. In a matter of seconds the suspect crashed into the side of one squad car.
Inside the car officers found two stolen handguns, ski masks, and tools the men are accused of using for car break-ins.
Sandy Springs Police confirmed with CBS46 News, the five are suspects in the ongoing problems of auto crimes in the area, from homes to parking lots.
A media spokesperson said it is one of the biggest problems across the community. In the past week, the department posted to its Facebook page proof of the continuing issue, surveillance video which shows a suspect in a parking lot walking car to car to check for unlocked doors.
Neighbors reported an uptick in car thefts and its why officers are glad there are now at least five fewer suspects on the streets.
Two of the suspects already had active warrants out for their arrest in connection to auto crimes, according the Sandy Springs Police.
Officers are using this as a reminder for the public to lock car doors and never leave valuables inside.
