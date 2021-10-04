SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Sandy Springs police are investigating two home invasions that happened over the weekend.
The first incident occurred at a house on Northside Drive. Investigators responded to the home on Friday shortly after 10 p.m.
According to police, five intruders forced their way through the back door. Some of them held a woman and her daughter at gunpoint. Others went room to room stealing valuables.
UPDATE: Sandy Springs police tell me there was a second home invasion over the weekend on Aberdeen Drive. In both cases, 5 suspects were involved. The suspects tied to the 2nd incident were arrested in Dooly County. @cbs46 https://t.co/eLyFm4H0Mg— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) October 4, 2021
Two cars, including a 2020 Mercedes and 2021 BMW, were stolen.
Atlanta police confirmed they recovered one of the stolen cars Saturday on Peachtree Battle Avenue.
Police said the other car was located in Stone Mountain.
No one was injured, but a family friend told CBS46's Jasmina Alston the family is obviously shaken.
Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Salvador Ortega said the second incident happened early Sunday morning at a house on Aberdeen Drive.
According to Ortega, five armed people broke into the house, but quickly left.
"When they realized homeowners were home, they took off," he said. "That's the difference. Friday, they didn't care someone was home, they stayed there."
Investigators got a suspect car description after the second incident and within hours, it was spotted in Dooly County.
Police said the five people in the car were arrested after a brief chase.
Investigators are now working to determine if the two incidents are connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.