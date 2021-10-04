SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Sandy Springs police are investigating a robbery-home invasion at a house on Northside Drive, according to an incident report.
Investigators responded to the home on Friday night shortly after 10 p.m.
According to the report, the invaders forced their way through the back door and stole several items while a woman and child were in the home.
Sandy Springs police confirm home invasion. @JasminaAlstonTV working this disturbing story today @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/2EGAMXarnN— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 4, 2021
Two cars, including a 2020 Mercedes and 2021 BMW, were stolen.
Atlanta police confirmed they did recover one of the stolen cars Saturday on Peachtree Battle Avenue.
In a social media post, a woman claiming to the be homeowner says several armed men held her and her daughter at gunpoint as they stole items.
We're working to learn more details about this investigation.
Stay with CBS46 for the latest.
