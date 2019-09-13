FULTON (CBS46)--Sandy Springs police issued a parental abduction alert early Friday morning.
According to police, on Thursday, around 3:00 p.m., Mr. Dederick Floyd, 33, removed his son, Xavier, 10, from Woodland Elementary School. Police said Mr. Floyd is not the custodial parent, and he did not have permission to remove his son.
Mr. Floyd and Xavier left in an unknown vehicle and he may be attempting to leave the state with the child, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
