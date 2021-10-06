SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — A Sandy Springs Police Department officer helped deliver a baby early Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the department, the officer was on "routine" patrol when he came upon a vehicle stopped on the side of the highway.
The officer stopped to investigate and helped deliver a baby.
The officer followed up with mom and baby at the hospital and they are doing well. The baby's name is Noah.
