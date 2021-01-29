SANDY SPRINGS (CBS46)-- Sandy Springs police are urging drivers to move over when they see police vehicles, after one of their patrol cars was hit last night.
Police say a Sandy Springs officer was responding to a crash on I-285 at Roswell Road when her patrol car was hit by another vehicle. The officer was inside the patrol car at the time, with the patrol car's emergency lights flashing. She was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
Officials add their investigation found the 33-year-old driver was texting and didn't see the police car, despite the lights being activated on the patrol car. The driver was cited for distracted driving and violating the move-over law.
Last night just after midnight, a Sandy Springs Police Patrol Officer was on I-285 West at Roswell Rd investigating a...Posted by Sandy Springs Police on Friday, January 29, 2021
