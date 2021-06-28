UPDATE (CBS46) — Sandy Springs Police say all lanes of Roswell Road have reopened.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas main break in front of the QuikTrip gas station at 7884 Roswell Rd.
At this time, all lanes on Roswell Road are shut down and traffic is being re-routed onto Pitts Road and Dalrymple Road.
Atlanta Gas Light is on the scene and it is unclear how long it will take for repairs to be completed. You are asked to avoid that area until further notice.
