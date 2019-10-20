After hours of storms passing through metro Atlanta Saturday evening, Sandy Springs residents were essentially stranded and without power for hours.
Remnants from Tropical Storm Nester left winds, rain and chilly temperatures hovering since Saturday.
When residents woke up Sunday morning, power lines and wires were knocked down into the streets, forcing most of Roswell Road to be closed and about 1,000 GA Power customers to be powerless.
Early Sunday morning, dozens of GA Power crews worked urgently to clean up the mess and restore power to the area.
According to the GA Power Outage Map, around 375 customers were still without power by 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
GA Power told residents affected that power is expected to be restored by 12:30 Sunday afternoon.
Sandy Springs Police were present throughout the morning, directing traffic and aiding in debris cleanup efforts.
