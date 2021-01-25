A restaurant in Sandy Springs is no longer requiring patrons to wear masks on their property.
A sign on the door of Mojave reads, “this location does not require the use of masks or facial coverings upon this property.”
The recent move by the owners of the restaurant received mixed reactions from Sandy Springs residents.
“It’s honestly kind of scary,” said James Barfield.
“I believe it’s their choice,” said Julie Giese.
“I would feel a little hesitant,” said Blake Selig.
Selig said he supports a business owners’ right to do business how they choose. However, with high COVID-19 case numbers and science supporting the use of masks, he believes the owners may have not made the wisest decision.
“You would think err on the side of caution,” Selig said. “It’s just the least we can do to make other people feel safe.”
“I think part of it is being a good citizen and wearing a mask. This is being a good citizen,” Barfield added, pointing to the mask on his face.
On Monday, CBS46 spoke with the owner of the restaurant over the phone. He declined an on-camera interview, saying only that the move was “not political.”
In August, the mayor of Sandy Springs issued a directive on wearing masks in public places. Still, businesses can opt out if they post a sign in a prominent place letting patrons know masks are not required.
“I’m happy that I’m able to visit the establishment but I’ll respect others and wear my mask,” Giese said.
While masks are no longer required at Mojave, the restaurant has entire page listed on its website detailing COVID safety measures including, among others, enhanced sanitation protocols and daily screenings of all employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.