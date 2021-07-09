ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In Atlanta’s Inman Park, Cheryl Manley knows she won’t be winning any sort of yard of the month competition thanks to a big mess in her front yard.
“Well it looks like a slum because we’ve got trash and bags that sit out here for weeks and weeks upon end and then when they pick them up the bottoms fall out,” Manley said.
Several people in the metro are talking trash because service providers are failing to pick it up on time. I’ll tell you what the problem is in a live report at 6 PM￼ on @cbs46. #Atlanta #DeKalbCounty pic.twitter.com/Hm0KsG7Msx— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) July 9, 2021
And she's not alone, up and down Austin Avenue in Atlanta there are overflowing garbage cans and countless yard bags that have been sitting out for weeks.
“Well it’s a code violation because if you leave your cans out, they will come by and leave you a little warning, but it’s not our fault that they’re out here,” Manley said.
It’s a dirty dilemma that’s also a big buzz in DeKalb County.
“We didn’t have a problem before April and now we’re having problems. I don’t think it’s the actual people who are in the truck. I’m guessing there is something wrong with the system of where they’re assigning people to go,” DeKalb resident Alyssa Sali said.
Sanitation crews failed to pick up household trash at the savannah square townhomes not once, but five times since April. So, we contacted DeKalb County officials and they immediately sent a truck out to pick it up.
Sanitation spokesperson Pauline Andrea said they are experiencing a staffing shortage due to the pandemic making it difficult to service 170,000 households on time.
“We do apologize for any missed or delayed collections there,” Andrea said. “So, the policy that we have in place is to ensure that any missed collections throughout the week are serviced on Friday. That’s the designated day of servicing missed collections.”
Back in Atlanta, the city is facing similar challenges, but they did not provide specific details about the issue or how to get help.
“I just wish people would do their jobs. If this were a private company, they would be out of business,” Manley said.
The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works released the following statement:
“The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works is aware that some residents may have recently experienced delayed yard trimming collections. Solid Waste crews are working evenings and weekends and will continue to do so in an effort to meet the enhanced demands of our customers. Since the pandemic, Public Works, like many service providers, is experiencing a staffing shortage. The department is working diligently to collect all yard trimmings, actively recruit new staff, and work toward long-term solutions to meet the needs of our customers.
According to Solid Waste Services of North America (SWANA), ‘The hiring and retention of drivers and helpers to provide solid waste and recycling collection services is both a historical and growing challenge for public sector and private sector service providers. The scope of the challenge has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is making it very difficult for some employers to attract drivers or helpers to meet customer service needs and contractual obligations.’
DPW is grateful for the women and men in our department for ensuring continuity of services during an unprecedented pandemic, and appreciates the patience and understanding of our residents as we have navigated our recent shared challenges.”
If you have an issue with trash service in DeKalb County you can call the customer care center at 404-294-2900 or email sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov.
