GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A couple of 34 years in Hall County is giving a big "Thank you" to local sanitation workers.
”They went above and beyond. It was perfect timing, perfect execution,” said Joan Sheffield.
Recently Sheffield's mother passed away and while cleaning out her home she lost her wedding ring.
“It wasn’t till I got out of the shower and looked at my hand I realize my ring was gone,” recalled Scheffield. “My ring meant so much to me because it’s built with two diamonds my father had given me.”
Despite the situation she maintained her faith.
“I hit my knees in the bathroom on that hard tile floor and I just asked the good Lord to help me find it.”
Her husband Tommy Sheffield told her not to get her hopes up.
“Please don’t be discouraged but we'll never find it. She says, 'I’ll find it'.”
Johnnie Vickers, Hall County Solid Waste Director, said it’s all about timing.
“If we can find out the situation just as it happens our recover rates are a lot better. If you call me tomorrow we’ll never find it,” said Vickers.
Stopping everything they worked as a team to find the ring.
“We work for about 30 minutes right there and Mrs. Sheffield knew this particular bag because it wasn’t tied up with plastic it was tied up with a twist tie.”
Vickers went on to say,“With the coronavirus and everything going around it’s good to put some joy in somebody’s heart.”
The Sheffield’s just want to say thank you to those on the frontlines.
“Had they not done their jobs appropriately and actually went above and beyond what the expectation was I wouldn’t be sitting here today with my ring on.”
While the majority of Hall County facilities are closed to the public in light of Governor Brian Kemp's shelter in place Executive Order, the landfill remains open as an essential service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.