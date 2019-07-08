CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) Some metro Atlanta sanitation workers are threatening to withhold their services and they’ve called a 'practice strike' Monday morning in Forsyth County.
The workers claim their company is violating federal labor laws.
The local teamsters union has been negotiating a new contract with Republic Services and there's been but now the workers are ready to take action.
Just last month, the teamsters local union 728 voted to authorize the practice strike as they claim Republic is trying to force them to take a pay cut.
Now the workers say the company is retaliating against them by denying them extra work. They're now moving forward with the practice strike.
You may recall, as many as 120 drivers walked off the job for 15 hours to protest the labor practices of Republic Services.
The way the practice strike works is they're demonstrating, picketing, during their off-hours. This same thing is going on simultaneously in Boston and San Francisco.
The teamsters warn that if they go on a full strike and withhold their labor, the company would be in a major bind. Again, no one's walking off just yet but union members tell CBS46 they're prepared to do so, if necessary.
If Republic is not on strike now, imagine what things will be like then they are. They have regularly missed pick up for two week in a row.
