ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The holiday season is in full swing and Christmas Day is upon us, but before you unwrap the gifts under the tree, here's something that will get you in the spirit.
Our Adam Murphy has the story of 'Santa's Big Surprise.'
It's the most magical time of year, children seeing Santa Claus, anticipating his holiday surprises. How about this for a surprise, a Santa that doesn't celebrate Christmas!
Rick Rosenthal, better known as Santa Rock, is an Orthodox Jew who practices Judaism's most traditional beliefs.
"We're here to make the world a batter place and we're here to help each other," said Santa Rick. "And in the Torah, it actually says the Jews are to be a light to the nations. So, I found it really Jewish to be Santa," he added.
Every Saturday he walks to the synagogue on the Sabbath, spreading joy along the way.
"People toot at me when I'm walking down the street and wave, and it's not because I'm a guy in a red shirt and green pants, it's because I look like Santa and I evoke some internal, deep beautiful memory or feeling inside of them," said Santa Rick.
Rabbi Adam Starr says Rick is like family in this Jewish community.
"Rick is unique, that's who he is," said Starr. "He's not your standard guy and I think people understand he's doing this is a way to bring joy to others. And in no way is he personally embracing Christianity or the celebration of Christmas."
Simply put, Santa Rick cares about the spirit of Christmas and in a really big way.
He runs the largest Santa school in the southeast, attracting hundreds from all over the country. His mission is to teach these Santa's in-training how to create magical moments for children.
"Rick is as good if not better than most of those guys out there," said Santa Carl Johnson of Milton, Georgia.
"He's a great Santa and I can only hope to be as good as him one day," chimed in Santa Lenny Stratton of Massachusetts.
And that's because Rick Rosenthal believes he was born to be Santa.
"I celebrate Christmas all year round and it's not because of the religious aspect. It's because the spirit of Christmas, which I define as loving people and people loving you."
