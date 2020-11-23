It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but this year is nothing like last.
Santa Claus found a safe way to find out what’s on 9-year-old Evie Davidson’s wish list.
“So, tell me something, what do you want for Christmas? Have you decided yet? We’re not that far away you know,” Santa said.
“I would like an invisible ink kit,” Davidson said.
The jolly old fella won’t let COVID cancel Christmas. So, this year he’s doing home visits, masks required of course.
“We also want to do the social distancing because the sad truth is that Santa has the opportunity to be the number 1 super spreader in the world today for November and December and we want to keep everybody safe,” Santa said.
Perhaps the toughest part for most kids is not being able to give Santa a hug. How much will Evie miss it?
“A lot, like 15 million, billion or whatever the biggest number is,” Davidson said.
Santa Claus is also scheduling virtual visits to make sure he meets with everyone before Christmas.
“It would be horrible if Santa got sick. I wouldn’t be able to deliver presents to anybody anywhere in the world so we have to keep Santa safe. It’s very important,” Santa said.
“What is a Christmas without Santa? He’s the one that builds it, he’s the one that makes Christmas, Christmas,” Davidson said.
Many area malls are continuing Santa visits this year by keeping kids distant from Santa and requiring everyone to wear masks and make reservations.
The Battery Atlanta is also inviting families to drop off handwritten letters to Santa (postage not required) to his Atlanta outpost on Heritage Court. Parents can get pictures of their children interacting with Santa at a safe distance there.
