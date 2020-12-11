Sarah Palin to Georgia voters: Keeping America great is "in your hands"

Former Alaska governor and former vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin drew a crowd of a couple hundred Republicans to a rally Friday in Marietta in a quest to drum up votes for Georgia Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of the January 5 runoffs.
Palin told the crowd – some who traveled from Texas; others from South Carolina – that keeping Perdue and Loeffler in the U.S. Senate is crucial to the Republican party.
“I want to speak on behalf of the rest of America,” Palin said. “Georgia, we need you to not just show up January 5th, not just to win, but to crush it.”
If the challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, win both races, Democrats will have half the seats in the U.S. Senate. Under a Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris, presiding over the Senate, would break any tie votes.
Also joining the Cobb County rally were Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert and Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
“You understand, this is where the fight is,” Gohmert told the audience.
“We’re going to keep making America great,” said Palin, “and Georgia, it’s in your hands.”
More star power will come to metro-Atlanta next week as Joe Biden – taking a break from naming cabinet members – will stump for Ossoff and Warnock on Tuesday.
