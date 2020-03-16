ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus is not only taking a toll on the immune system of hundreds of people across the nation and the economy, but also the outlook some senior high school students may have on their foreseeable academic futures.
The College Board, an organization that connects student to college resources and testing, has canceled its May 2 SAT and March makeup exams as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase both across the globe and the U.S.
"Registered students will receive refunds. We will provide additional SAT testing opportunities as soon as feasible in place of canceled administrators," tweeted the organization.
In response to COVID-19, we're canceling the May 2 SAT, as well as March makeup exams. Registered students will receive refunds. We will provide additional SAT testing opportunities as soon as feasible in place of canceled administrations. More details: https://t.co/9GKspeTspg. pic.twitter.com/FkZjAeK2aI— The College Board (@CollegeBoard) March 16, 2020
Colleges and universities across the state of Georgia have closed their campuses to students, extended spring breaks and transitioned to online courses all in an effort to protect students, staff and faculty from further spread of the disease that has proven lethal in numerous cases.
The ACT was slated to facilitate tests on April 3 and 4, however all testing centers will now be closed.
Georgia's Department of Education also announced Monday that all state standardized testing would be canceled amid the chaos caused by the pandemic.
Fore AP testing information, click here.
Related Articles:
University System of Georgia to finish semester with online courses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.