BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) — On the first day of testimony, prosecutors with the Department of Justice call two former neighbors of Satilla Shores
Matt Albenze, a neighbor who knew Greg and Travis McMichael fairly well, testified about being involved in trying to catch the man who kept visiting the house under construction.
He says he saw Arbery near the home one night and went out with a pistol in his pocket. He says Arbery looked suspicious but he never took the gun out of his pocket. When asked why he didn’t chase Arbery, Albenze responded, “not my job.”
Former neighbor Daniel Alcott testified about hearing three loud bangs then coming out to see “a kid in the street.”
He soon realized it was Arbery dying.
Alcott testified he would often jog through the community but was never stopped, questioned, or accused of a crime by the McMichael’s. He and his family moved after Arbery’s death.
For rest of the afternoon, the lead investigator on the case Richard Dial with the GBI took the stand outlining each interview, video footage and evidence he worked on to bring the three men into custody.
Greg McMichael’s attorney questioned Dial about quotes from McMichael’s interview with investigators.
