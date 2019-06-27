MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) –Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square is featuring a summer production inspired by ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’
‘Clybourne Park,' written by playwright Bruce Norris, focuses on two scenes, 50 years apart, that take place before and after the events of Hansberry’s piece.
The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play is set in 1959 in a modest bungalow on the northwest side of Chicago. It follows the characters Russ and Bev who move out of the suburbs following the tragic death of their son.
“This play examines the politics of race, as well as gentrification, which I think are timely topics that could spark some insightful and interesting conversations,” Director Prodan Dimov said in a press release.
“I hope the production will resonate with audiences long after they’ve left the theatre,” he said.
The play runs through July 7. Click here for tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.