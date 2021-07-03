ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to slow the Buck's momentum as the teams battle for victory in Game 6.
They’ll play to a sold-out crowd Saturday night inside the State Farm Area at 8:30. Late Friday night, Hawks officials announced there are limited standing-only tickets available for anyone hoping to see the game in person.
The teams last faced off in Game 5 on Thursday where Milwaukee crushed the Hawks 123 to 112. Bucks now lead the series with 3-2 over the Hawks.
Milwaukee’s Thursday night win makes Saturday night a must-win game for the Hawks.
At a press conference after the Hawks Game 5 defeat, Hawks Interim Head Coach Nate McMillan said, “We know it's win or go home for us and I expect us to respond.”
A concern for Hawks fans—the Bucks won Game 5 without their star Giannis Antetokoumpo, who sat out of the game because of a hyperextended left knee.
Hawks fans also noted the Hawks did not have their star player, Trae Young, who sat out both Games 4 and 5 because of a bone bruise in his right foot.
It is unclear if Young or Antetokoumpo will play in Game 6.
If the Hawks lose Saturday night's game, it will be a wrap for the season.
If the Hawks win, they’ll challenge the Bucks for the final Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee on Monday.
