SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A home in unincorporated Snellville was destroyed by a fire that erupted around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
When firefighters arrived at the home on the 1800 block of Highpoint Road, they found a one-story home fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said high winds made the fire difficult as the flames quickly spread through the home.
Once firefighters were able to enter the home, they were able to bring the flames under control. One person was assessed and released at the scene for a minor burn. Four people were inside the home when the fire started.
The home was considered a total loss due to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.