ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The 2021 Great Atlanta Bash is down to just two games as Saturday's first matchup has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Atlanta Public School District posted on Facebook around 9:30 p.m. Friday that the matchup between Carver-Atlanta and Lovejoy was canceled because Lovejoy had to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
It is not clear exactly what happened with the Lovejoy team, but the game scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday will no longer be played.
As of 10 p.m. Friday night, the second game of the Great Atlanta Bash on Saturday between Mays and Riverdale is still scheduled for kickoff at 1:30 p.m.
You can catch all of the action on PeachtreeTV or at CBS46.com.
