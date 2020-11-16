Georgia Tech's upcoming game against the University of Miami has been rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns within Miami's football program.
The game was initially scheduled for Nov. 21 will now take place Dec. 19. Tech's game this past weekend against Pitt was also postponed because of COVID-19 related protocols within both programs.
“I’m saddened for our student-athletes and coaches that they won’t have the opportunity to compete this weekend, but as always, health and safety are the top priority. We send our best wishes to Miami for a full recovery for those who are affected and a speedy return to competition,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “On our end, our student-athletes and coaches will hit the practice field this week in preparation for our home game against Duke on Nov. 28.”
