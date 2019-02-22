ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A Lifetime series busted wide open many years of rumors and accusations about singer R.Kelly, but it took an indictment to bring him to what his victims say is justice.
Friday, a metro Atlanta family is hoping this will convince their daughter to leave Kelly for good. The Savage family believes this could be their chance to reconnect with Joycyln Savage.
"They want to see justice but more importantly, they want to see their daughter who they haven't seen in two years," said Gerald Griggs, Attorney for the Savage Family. "They want her to know that she's very much loved by all her family," added Griggs. "They can't imagine what she's been through during the last two years, but whatever she's been told is not true. They want to meet with her."
The family has claimed Kelly has manipulated Joycelyn and part of that includes her cutting all contact with friends and family since she started a relationship with him a few years ago.
Griggs said he has provided information to prosecutors in Chicago which helped lead to Kelly's indictment.
"We believe a jury will convict him on all 10 counts," said Griggs.
