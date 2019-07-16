ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The family of Joycelyn Savage responded on Tuesday to a federal judge’s decision to hold R. Kelly in a Chicago jail without bond on sex crime charges.
The family claims Kelly has manipulated Joycelyn, and part of that includes her cutting all contact with friends and family since she started a relationship with him a few years ago.
The Savage family said in a statement:
My daughters grew to be my best friends. We enjoyed life together. It is so difficult to once be so close to your child and now be so far away. We want to thank the federal government for thoroughly investigating the crimes and the grand jury that found the courage to begin the process of holding the monster accountable for destroying so many lives. Today’s decision to deny bond is a small glimmer of home, but we look forward to feeling the full rays of justice. This statement is the only way we can communicate with our firstborn, Joycelyn. We love you, and always will. Regardless of what has happened, we are here to help you get through. Mommy loves you. I will be here day or night, ready to welcome you back into my arms.
Kelly was arrested last week and charged in Chicago and New York with sex crimes, including having sex with minors and trying to cover it up.
