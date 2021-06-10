SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS 46) — Wondering where to get away? It looks like the best weekend travel destination is right here in Georgia.
Global Traveler recognized Savannah as the "Best Weekend Destination in North America" for the second year in a row with its 9th Leisure Lifestyle Awards.
The coastal city features the beaches of Tybee Island, trolly tours, local shops and other weekend activities to explore.
According to Joseph Marinelli, President of Visit Savannah: “The Savannah visitor experience brings together the best of history, architecture, coastal cuisine and genuine Southern hospitality, which all gel nicely to present the ideal long weekend."
The award comes as a result of Global Traveler's survey of its readers to find the best in travel across categories of leisure, luxury and lifestyle.
